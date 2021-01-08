Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $217.63 Million

Analysts forecast that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will post sales of $217.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Knowles’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $217.90 million and the lowest is $217.50 million. Knowles posted sales of $233.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year sales of $738.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $738.60 million to $739.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $835.19 million, with estimates ranging from $815.00 million to $851.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.27 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knowles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

KN traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 559,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,572. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -474.38, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.44. Knowles has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $22.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, Director Donald Macleod purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 323,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,858,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Knowles by 1,066.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,272,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,736 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Knowles by 1,302.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,097,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,880 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Knowles in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,131,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Knowles by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,657,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,503,000 after purchasing an additional 668,634 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Knowles by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,188,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 630,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

