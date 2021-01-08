Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.23 Billion

Brokerages expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to post $6.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.34 billion and the lowest is $6.16 billion. Kohl’s posted sales of $6.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $16.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.97 billion to $16.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.51 billion to $18.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cleveland Research raised Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.38.

Kohl’s stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811,558. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $50.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 52.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 6.2% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 62,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

