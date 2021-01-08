Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded Kohl’s from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.38.

NYSE KSS opened at $41.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.98. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 62,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

