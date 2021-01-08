Komodo Achieves Market Capitalization of $70.59 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Komodo has a market cap of $70.59 million and $5.12 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00171682 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00028009 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00035364 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000388 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,553,874 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.