Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €51.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PHIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.40 ($46.35) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.34 ($55.69).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

