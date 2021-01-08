Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

KRNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Kornit Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.11.

KRNT opened at $87.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -546.25 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.75. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $92.61.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.29 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

