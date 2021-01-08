Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.14

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.14 and traded as high as $3.18. Koss shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 81,259 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Koss from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter.

In other Koss news, VP Lenore Lillie sold 13,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $63,781.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,596.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 71.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Koss stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 79,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 1.08% of Koss at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

