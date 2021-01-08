KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL) Trading Up 0.7%

KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL) were up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.90 and last traded at $35.86. Approximately 9,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 2,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.59.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 17.00% of KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

