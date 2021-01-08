KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) shot up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.17 and last traded at $47.98. 260,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 173,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average of $32.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.32% of KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

