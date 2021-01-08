KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX) Shares Up 1.1%

KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.83 and last traded at $30.83. 118 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 39.20% of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

