Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

KURA has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $38.81 on Friday. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $246,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $246,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,747,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Oncology (KURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.