L Brands (NYSE:LB) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Barclays

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LB. BMO Capital Markets raised L Brands to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L Brands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on L Brands from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.85.

NYSE:LB opened at $46.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. L Brands has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $47.28.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in L Brands by 68.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in L Brands by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,468,000 after acquiring an additional 973,270 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in L Brands by 12.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,149,000 after acquiring an additional 206,948 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in L Brands by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after acquiring an additional 401,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in L Brands by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,669,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,996,000 after acquiring an additional 186,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

