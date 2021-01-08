L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $48.00 at MKM Partners

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L Brands from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on L Brands from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on L Brands from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

L Brands stock opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. L Brands has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $47.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in L Brands by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,772,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

