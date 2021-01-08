L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $51.00 at B. Riley

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LB. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on L Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on L Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.73.

L Brands stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of -59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. L Brands has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $47.28.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. Equities analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 268.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

