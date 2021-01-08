La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Sidoti raised La-Z-Boy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut La-Z-Boy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. La-Z-Boy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,544. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $459.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.90 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

In other news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 49,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $1,954,589.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,858.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 42,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,496,142.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,713,077.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,565 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,745. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 254.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth about $861,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 26.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 69.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,243 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth about $503,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

