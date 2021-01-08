Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 48 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a CHF 48 price target on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LHN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 49.70 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 50 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays set a CHF 54 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 61 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 51.97.

Lafargeholcim has a 52-week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52-week high of CHF 60.

