Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.02. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $53.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 21,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $1,126,009.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

LKFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub lowered Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

