Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 130.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $75.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $96.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.36.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

LW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.