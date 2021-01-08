Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 130.91%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

NYSE LW opened at $75.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $96.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

LW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

