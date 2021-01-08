Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Landmark Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Shares of LMRK stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $307.52 million, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. Analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avenir Corp boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 7.9% in the third quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 80,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 144,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 84.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 81,232 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 183,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

