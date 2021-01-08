Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of Lands’ End stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,117. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $737.92 million, a P/E ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 2.71.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $359.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LE. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter worth $601,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 45,390 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

