Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT Raised to $83.00 at Morgan Stanley

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 42.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, September 25th. 140166 lowered Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Landstar System from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.91.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $144.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $144.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.55.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Landstar System news, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $1,299,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 13,100 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,703,131.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,014.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,100 shares of company stock worth $5,602,931. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31,204 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $941,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.