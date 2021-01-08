Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LAUR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Laureate Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Laureate Education stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 23,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,959. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($3.90). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Laureate Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $202,046.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $110,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 247.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

