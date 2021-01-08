Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.40. Approximately 176,543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 187,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $215.72 million for the quarter. Lazydays had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 2.89%.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 9,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $138,976.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William P. Murnane purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $34,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,391.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 77,978 shares of company stock worth $1,092,433 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lazydays by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lazydays by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.