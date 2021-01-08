Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) Price Up 41.6% Over Last Week

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has traded 41.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has a total market cap of $93,551.66 and approximately $495.00 worth of Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (CRYPTO:LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The official website for Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur is www.lc4foundation.org. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur’s official Twitter account is @LC4Foundation.

Buying and Selling Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

