Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LGGNY. HSBC upgraded Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Legal & General Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.81. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

