Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) Trading Up 1%

Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) was up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.18 and last traded at $24.13. Approximately 9,761 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

