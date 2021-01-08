LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

LMAT has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LMAT stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.91. 88,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,276. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.88 million, a PE ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.40. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $43.48.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $728,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $273,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 134,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $4,915,819.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,779,820 shares in the company, valued at $101,741,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,015 shares of company stock worth $10,153,890 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 48.3% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 472,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 153,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 62.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 142,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 54,910 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.