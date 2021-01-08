LEOcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $344.00 (LC4)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One LEOcoin token can now be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. LEOcoin has a market cap of $69,386.94 and approximately $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,072.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.88 or 0.03041682 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.69 or 0.00423451 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.50 or 0.01071794 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.45 or 0.00352996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00017136 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00170078 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00009689 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin (LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The official website for LEOcoin is www.lc4foundation.org. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LEOcoin Token Trading

LEOcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

