Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Levi Strauss & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.66, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $21.83.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.25 million. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 5,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $88,800.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $88,800.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 8,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $153,225.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,573.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,704,643 shares of company stock valued at $31,021,017 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,726,485 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $63,335,000 after acquiring an additional 672,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth about $14,917,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,758 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after acquiring an additional 548,296 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,096.8% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 397,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 364,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 721,764 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 339,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

