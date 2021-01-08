Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.25

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCMKTS:LXRP)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and traded as high as $0.28. Lexaria Bioscience shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 379,439 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 26.33 and a current ratio of 27.79.

Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Christopher Bunka purchased 195,500 shares of Lexaria Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00.

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LXRP)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology for the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The company has licensed DehydraTECH to various companies operating in the nicotine, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and vitamin industries.

