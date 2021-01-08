LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $116.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $104.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.22.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.29. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in LGI Homes by 100.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 54.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after acquiring an additional 55,083 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 12.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in LGI Homes by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in LGI Homes by 6.1% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

