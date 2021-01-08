Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Li Auto from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Li Auto from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.28.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Li Auto during the third quarter worth $268,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto during the third quarter worth $521,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Li Auto during the third quarter worth $1,553,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Li Auto during the third quarter worth $357,000. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

