Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $174.41

Shares of Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $174.41 and last traded at $174.41, with a volume of 5 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $174.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Ning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.06.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

