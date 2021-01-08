Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.13

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYB) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.13 and traded as high as $27.00. Liberty Global shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 1,015 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average is $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%.

Liberty Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBTYB)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.