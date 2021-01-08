Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up from $10.50) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.29. The company had a trading volume of 572,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.03. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.92 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $445,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,977 shares in the company, valued at $14,704,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $109,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,417,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,530,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 766.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 244,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 216,235 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 49,370 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

