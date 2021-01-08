Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.61

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.61 and last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lifestyle International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27.

About Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY)

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services.

