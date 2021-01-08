Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $107.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -108.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.24 and a 1 year high of $127.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.03. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 45,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.