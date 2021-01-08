LINA Market Cap Achieves $2.16 Million (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, LINA has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One LINA token can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LINA has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $17,261.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00038378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.94 or 0.00275787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00029080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,108.83 or 0.02683902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011857 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,674,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINA’s official website is lina.network.

Buying and Selling LINA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

