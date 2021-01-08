Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Given New $81.00 Price Target at CIBC

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LIMAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Linamar from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Linamar from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Linamar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Linamar from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.80.

LIMAF stock opened at $56.37 on Monday. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.52.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

