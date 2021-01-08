Linde (NYSE:LIN) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LIN. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HSBC raised Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $268.80. 41,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,403. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.72. Linde has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $274.58. The stock has a market cap of $141.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 52.45%.

In related news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 1,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in Linde by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Linde by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.