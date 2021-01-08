Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $138.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.10. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $139.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lindsay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

