Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $137.70, but opened at $128.10. Lindsay shares last traded at $126.41, with a volume of 1,203 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Lindsay alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood raised Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindsay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Lindsay by 497.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 7.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Lindsay during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.40.

About Lindsay (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.