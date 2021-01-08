Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LQDA. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

Liquidia stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. Liquidia has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $133.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.04.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liquidia will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 30,000 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 425,497 shares of company stock worth $1,344,608 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,951,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,431,000 after purchasing an additional 292,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,445,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 227,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Liquidia by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Liquidia by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 130,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 70,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

