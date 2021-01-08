Litecoin (LTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.63 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 8th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion and $15.21 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 37.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $175.52 or 0.00424257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,245,618 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

