Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$16.00 to C$22.00. The stock traded as high as C$24.16 and last traded at C$23.51, with a volume of 939739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.25.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.99. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.93.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C$0.03. Analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

