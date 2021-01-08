Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.08.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

LAC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.03. 368,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,509,123. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.32 and a beta of 1.59. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.34.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.