Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $263.97

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $263.97 and last traded at $262.44, with a volume of 522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $255.18.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 70.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.10.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $391.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 315,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,196,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $228,815.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,426 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,419. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Littelfuse by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

