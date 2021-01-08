Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $342.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $360.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

