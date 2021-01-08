Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

LMT opened at $342.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.42. The stock has a market cap of $95.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

